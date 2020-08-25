Montclair U. Suspends 11 Students Who Attended Off-Campus Party, Dorm Gatherings

What to Know Eleven Montclair State University students have been suspended from on-campus housing after the New Jersey-based school became aware Sunday of students engaging "in at least one off-campus party and some smaller gatherings in residence hall rooms, in which they were not observing social distancing and not wearing face coverings," according to a university spokesperson.

Although the students were suspended from on-campus housing they were not suspended from the university, according to university spokesperson Andrew Mees. The students must quarantine before returning once again to campus.

This instance is not the first time university students in the tri-state have found themselves in similar circumstances after not following COVID-19-related guidelines.

"As a result 11 students have been suspended from on-campus housing, not from the University, and are being required to quarantine for 14 days before returning to the campus. They must present medical clearance before they will be allowed to come back to the campus," Mees said.

However, the university notes that the "the vast majority of our students are following the rules."

"We are disappointed that a small number chose to disregard these rules and by so doing, to create risk for our campus community. We are holding those students accountable for their actions. We have made extensive efforts to educate all of our students about what is expected of them, and we will continue to do so," Mees said.

Montclair State University, located in Montclair, New Jersey, is a public research university with a total of 21,007 students. According to the university, 5,036 students live on campus.

Marist College suspended 15 students who attended an off-campus party last week and did not follow coronavirus precautions, according to school President Dennis Murray.

Murray announced the suspensions in a notice Friday to students of the upstate New York liberal arts college in Poughkeepsie.

The suspended students attended a house party on Wednesday night, did not wear masks and did not social distance, said Deb DiCaprio, vice president of student affairs and dean of students. She said all 15 students are temporarily suspended pending an investigation and face the possibility of being sent home for the semester for not following the school's coronavirus policies.

Marist has nearly 6,700 students, including more than 5,000 traditional undergraduates.

Additionally, last week, UConn said that multiple students have been removed from housing at the university while the school investigates what it called an unapproved gathering in a residence hall room.

School officials said several students had an unapproved gathering in a residence hall room.

A video was posted on social media and UConn officials said they saw the post themselves and received reports from others.

The school said on Aug. 17, it identified the students involved in the gathering.

According to the school, students were reportedly not wearing masks, were closely assembled and were endangering their health and wellbeing, along with others at the school.

The students involved have been issued interim actions and have been removed from housing while the school investigates, school officials said.

The school did not release details about how many students were removed from housing or how many people were at the gathering.