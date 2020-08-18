Several Students Removed From UConn Housing Amid Investigation Into Unapproved Gathering

Multiple students have been removed from housing at UConn while the school investigates what it called an unapproved gathering in a residence hall room.

School officials said several students had an unapproved gathering in a residence hall room.

The school said on early Tuesday morning, it identified the students involved in the gathering.

According to the school, students were reportedly not wearing masks, were closely assembled and were endangering their health and wellbeing, along with others at the school.

The students involved have been issued interim actions and have been removed from housing while the school investigates, school officials said.

The school did not release details about how many students were removed from housing or how many people were at the gathering.

"These actions do not represent or speak for the 5,000 residents currently composing our residential community. Our residential community has demonstrated an admirable commitment to follow universal precautions and keep our community safe," UConn officials said in part in a statement.

Seven students -- four living on campus, and three commuters -- in all have tested positive, according to the university.

There are currently 25 students in medical quarantine on campus after potentially coming in contact with the students who are positive for coronavirus. Those students are being kept in five "isolation spaces" being used for quarantine purposes, the university said.

As of Tuesday, the test results of 3,850 residential students have been reported with the five positive cases for a positivity rate of just above 0.1%.