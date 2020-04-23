Coronavirus

Masks, Gloves, Tears as NYPD Mourns Commander Lost to Virus

The NYPD honored a traffic enforcement officer who died of coronavirus, one of 31 members of the department who've died of the disease

NYPD funeral during COVID-19
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

People pray as the remains of Traffic Section Commander Mohammed Chowdhury are brought out of the funeral home during his funeral in New York, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Chowdhury died on Sunday, April 19, from complications related to the new coronavirus.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Pallbearers donned protective face masks along with their police department dress blues. A man praying near the casket was swaddled in a white Tyvek suit. Others in the sparse crowd outside a New York City funeral home tried to maintain some semblance of social distance.

A prayer service and carryout ceremony Wednesday for NYPD Traffic Section Commander Mohammed Chowdhury had some of the trappings of a typical police funeral mixed with safety measures that have become commonplace as society grapples with coronavirus.

NYPD Officers to Wear Black Bands as Death Toll Climbs

Chowdhury, 54, died Sunday from complications of the disease, the police department said. He is among 31 members of the NYPD who have perished as a result of the virus. The dead include five detectives, a patrol officer and five other members of the traffic enforcement unit.

Chowdhury worked in traffic enforcement in Brooklyn and “was revered by members” of the department’s transportation bureau, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a tweet. He died just two weeks shy of his 30th anniversary of joining the police department.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

CoronavirusNYPDCoronavirus OutbreakNew York Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports Health
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us