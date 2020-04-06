Jersey City Councilman Michael Yun Dies After COVID-19 Battle

What to Know Jersey City is mourning the death of its councilman Michael Yun following complications from COVID-19

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop went on to say the entire community is "devastated," meanwhile Gov. Phil Murphy called Yun a "good friend" and an "outstanding public servant"

The announcement of Yun's death comes on the heels of New Jersey announcing additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday afternoon, the state has seen a total of 41,090 cases and 1,003 deaths

Jersey City is mourning the death of its councilman Michael Yun following complications from COVID-19.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop shared the news via his Twitter account Monday morning, calling Yun "a great coworker and a tireless advocate for the people of #JerseyCity - More than that he was a great father, husband, and grandfather."

Fulop went on to say the entire Jersey City community is "devastated."

It’s w/a heavy heart that we share that Councilman Yun has passed away. He was a great co worker and a tireless advocate for the people of #JerseyCity - More than that he was a great father, husband, and grandfather. I can speak for the entire JC community that we are devastated — Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) April 6, 2020

During his daily press briefing, Gov. Phil Murphy called Yun a "good friend," an "outstanding public servant and a really, really good guy," adding that he exchanged notes with Yun about a week ago.

"He was a respected leader, not just in Jersey City, but in Hudson County," he said. "A good man, a great professional, a terrific husband, father, grandfather. We stand with Jersey City and with Hudson County in mourning his loss. We send our deepest prayers and thoughts to his family."

We just learned, moments ago, of the passing of @JerseyCity Councilman Michael Yun.



He was a respected leader and a good man. A terrific husband, father, and grandfather.



We stand with Jersey City in mourning his loss, and we send our thoughts to his family. pic.twitter.com/TyTB4yJOUu — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 6, 2020

The announcement of Yun's death comes on the heels of New Jersey announcing additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday afternoon, the state has seen a total of 41,090 cases and 1,003 deaths.