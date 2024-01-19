COVID-19

In a break with CDC, California quietly changed its Covid isolation guidelines

People in California no longer need to stay home if they’re symptom-free. Oregon implemented the same guidance in May.

NBC Universal, Inc.

In California, a person who tests positive for Covid and has no symptoms does not need to isolate, according to new state health guidelines. People who test positive and have mild symptoms, meanwhile, can end isolation once their symptoms improve and they’ve been fever-free for 24 hours without medication — even if that point arrives in less than five days.

The California Department of Public Health updated the policies earlier this month. 

"We are now at a different point in time with reduced impacts from COVID-19 compared to prior years due to broad immunity from vaccination and/or natural infection, and readily available treatments available for infected people," the department said in a news release.

"Our policies and priorities for intervention are now focused on protecting those most at risk for serious illness, while reducing social disruption that is disproportionate to recommendations for prevention of other endemic respiratory viral infections," it added.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The state's guidance differs from that of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which continues to advise people with Covid to stay home for at least five days, regardless of whether they have symptoms.

The new strain of COVID-19 has spread across the United States in recent weeks.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us