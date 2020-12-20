Queens

‘Underground Bar' With Back Alley Entrance Busted by NYC Deputies

Deputies found a Queens venue "dangerously overcrowded" Sunday morning with more than 150 partygoers gathered maskless

Deputies busted a Queens party that was "dangerously overcrowded" and everyone found inside was drinking and dancing without masks, Sheriff Fucito said

Deputies squashed another late-night illegal party with more than 150 people in attendance, ignoring gathering laws and public safety protocols, the NYC sheriff said Sunday.

At least 164 people were partying at an indoor venue in the Rosedale section of Queens early Sunday morning. Deputies shut down the "bottle club" just before 3 a.m.

Investigating deputies observed partygoers entering from an alley between 241st and 243rd Streets, Sheriff Fucito said. His deputies entered the alley and found unlicensed security guards at the rear door of the venue.

Fucito said deputies found the inside "dangerously overcrowded" and everyone inside drinking and dancing without masks. The venue, he said, did not have a liquor license.

The two security guards, the event's DJ and a person found in possession of marijuana were charged, the sheriff said.

A $15,000 fine will be levied against the party hall.

