‘I Shouldn't Have Waited': Unvaccinated TikToker Promotes Vaccines in Last Video Before Death

"Don't wait. Go get it," Megan Alexandra Blankenbiller said as she fought COVID-19. "Because hopefully if you get it then you won't end up in the hospital like me"

In her final TikTok video before her death, Megan Alexandra Blankenbiller encouraged her thousands of followers to get vaccinated as she fought COVID-19 from a hospital.

"I don't have a lot of energy for talking, so I'm going to try and make this quick. I'm going to be taking a couple of breaks," Blankenbiller said in the Aug. 15 video, which has been viewed more than 850,000 times.

"So, just to follow up again, like I said in my other videos, I did not get vaccinated," said Blankenbiller, who lived in the Jacksonville, Florida, area, according to WebMD. "I'm not anti-vax. I was just trying to do my research. I was scared, and I wanted me and my family to all do it at the same time. And as I'm sure you guys know, it's hard to get everyone to agree on something if people feel differently."

Blankenbiller, who appeared to struggle to catch her breath, said not having gotten vaccinated "was a mistake."

In a public service announcement released Wednesday, Pope Francis encouraged people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, calling it an “act of love” to protect those most vulnerable during the pandemic.

