Hochul: All NY Teachers, Staff Must Test for COVID Weekly If Unvaccinated

What to Know The state Department of Health approved emergency regulation allowing Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker to require weekly testing unless vaccine proof can be presented

Teachers and school staff can show proof of full vaccination with the state's Excelsior Pass or the CDC card

The order will be in place "until it is no longer necessary" and stipulates that testing data be submitted to the Department of Health "on a daily basis"

New York's educators face a new weekly testing mandate unless they can present proof of vaccination, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday.

The state Department of Health approved emergency regulation allowing Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker to require weekly testing unless vaccine proof can be presented. Teachers and school staff can show proof of full vaccination with the state's Excelsior Pass or the CDC card.

The order will be in place "until it is no longer necessary" and stipulates that testing data be submitted to the Department of Health "on a daily basis."

New York's schools are not only required to provide the once-a-week testing for teachers and staff for the purpose of weekly testing, but also for faculty who present virus symptoms or have come into contact with someone infected with COVID-19.

Hochul's announcement said funding is available for schools not already equipped to carry out the new testing mandate.

"My top priority is to get children back to school and protect the environment so they can learn, and everyone is safe," Hochul's statement read. "On day one of my administration, I announced a series of bold back-to-school initiatives, including a universal mask requirement for anyone entering our schools."

"We are now issuing guidance to make sure our school staff are vaccinated or tested regularly for themselves and their families, our students, and our communities. Our children deserve to be safe and protected in schools, and I am doing everything in my power to guarantee that."

According to the regulation, schools that violate the testing order are subject to a $1,000 fine. Schools could be fined every day they are out of compliance.

The testing mandate begins immediately for schools statewide.