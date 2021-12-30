Here Are NYC Subway Stations Where You Can Get COVID-19 Testing

As of Wednesday, there are seven COVID-19 testing sites at New York City subway stations.

The state of New York opened additional sites at some of the busiest transit hubs this wee to meet unprecedented demands amid a surge in cases due to the omicron variant.

The locations listed below offer walk-in PCR testing but they won't be opened on New Year's Day.

Times Square-42nd St (Manhattan) Monday – Sunday, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Monday – Sunday, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Grand Central Terminal (Manhattan) Monday – Sunday, 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Monday – Sunday, 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Penn Station (Manhattan) Monday – Sunday, 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Monday – Sunday, 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Broadway Junction (Brooklyn) Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. E. 180th St (Bronx) Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Roosevelt Ave (Queens) Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Jamaica–179th St (Queens) Monday – Friday, 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

The testing sites at Penn Station and Jamaica-179th St will be closed on New Year’s Eve, officials said.

The Times Square-42nd St and Grand Central Terminal locations also serve as pop-up vaccination sites where people can get booster shots.