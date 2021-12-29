Need a COVID Test? 13 New NY Sites Just Opened as Omicron Fuels Frantic Demand

New York state launches more than a dozen new COVID-19 testing sites Wednesday in almost all 10 regions amid an omicron surge that has generated record cases on a near-daily basis (and record testing) over the last two weeks.

Appointments opened Monday for the sites now just opening their doors and vanished almost immediately. They're filled in New York City and on Long Island through Sunday, but all 13 sites accept walk-ins for those willing to wait potentially hours on line. See the full list of locations at the bottom of this page or learn more.

More sites run by the city are expected to open later this week, while federal mega-sites are planned. Localized pop-up efforts also continue amid of crush of testing demand so intense people have been seen literally climbing over to snare free at-home kit. The fuel for the ever-increasing demand is no secret. There's been a 10-fold increase in transmission across New York City -- and even higher rates in some spots that haven't seen such high viral rates since the pandemic started.

About 2,012 of every 100,000 Manhattan residents tested positive in the last seven days, according to the latest transmission data posted by the city. The rate across all five boroughs is 1,742 per 100,000. Most omicron-linked cases are mild compared with cases associated with delta, particularly for vaccinated and boosted New Yorkers. For those who aren't yet vaccinated, the outcomes are different.

The spike has led to increased hospitalizations in New York City and state among unvaccinated individuals and children, and staffing shortages in the medical and transit industries --- affecting not only airlines but NJ Transit and the MTA.

Statewide, COVID hospitalizations topped 6,100 on Tuesday, a 12% increase over the prior day as Gov. Kathy Hochul reported 1,148 new admissions. The total hasn't been that high since mid-to-late February, state data shows.

Nearly 950 people are in ICUs with COVID and almost two dozen hospitals, mostly upstate, still have elective procedures paused to preserve bed capacity.

Omicron has fueled unprecedented daily infections across the U.S. as well. America set a record seven-day case average on Tuesday, according to NBC News data.

The average of 262,034 daily cases eclipsed the former record set on Jan. 11 of 252,776 new cases a day.

The variant, the first local case of which was reported on Dec. 2, accounted for 73.3% of genetically sequenced positive New York COVID samples uploaded to GISAID, the world's largest repository of COVID-19 sequences, over the last two weeks. That's up from about 66% a day ago, 11.1% in the two-week period ending Dec. 18 and from 2.2% in the two-week period before that, state data shows.

CDC data for the latest two weeks says omicron could account for anywhere from 70% to 97% of current infections in the New York area for the week ending Dec. 25. Nationally, the prevalence is estimated to be as high as 74%, the agency says.

List: 13 New NY Testing Locations Open Wednesday

New York City

Adam Clayton Powell State Office Building

163 West 125th Street

New York, NY 10027

Hours of Operation: Monday - Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Central Family Life Center

59 Wright Street

Staten Island, NY 10304

Hours of Operation: Monday - Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Concourse Village Community Center

777 Concourse Village East

Bronx, NY 10451

Hours of Operation: Monday - Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Kings Plaza Mall

5100 Kings Plaza

Brooklyn, NY 11234

Hours of Operation: Monday - Saturday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

York College Performing Arts Center

94-45 Guy R Brewer Boulevard

Jamaica, NY 11451

Hours of Operation: Monday - Saturday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

The omicron variant is fueling a surge during the holiday season that is leaving tri-state residents waiting on long COVID testing lines and racing to stores to grab last-minute at-home test kits. NBC New York's Linda Gaudino reports.

Long Island

IBEW Local 25

370 Motor Parkway

Hauppauge, NY 11788

Hours of Operation: Monday - Saturday: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Kennedy Memorial Park

335 Greenwich Street

Hempstead, NY 11550

Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m

Central New York

Moravia Fire Department

38 Keeler Street

Moravia, NY 13118

Hours of Operation: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Finger Lakes

SUNY Genesee Community College

Albion Campus Center

456 West Avenue

Albion, NY 14411

Hours of Operation: Monday - Saturday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Mohawk Valley

American Legion Post

86 West Main Street

Milford, NY 13807

Hours of Operation: Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturday: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m

North Country

Citizens Advocates

324 Creighton Road

Malone, NY 12953

Hours of Operation: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Maple Ridge Center

7421 East Road

Lowville, NY 13367

Hours of Operation: Monday and Wednesdays: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.; Fridays: 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Southern Tier

Watkins Glen State Park Gift Shop/The Glen Café

1009 North Franklin Street

Watkins Glen, NY 14891

Hours of Operation: Monday - Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.