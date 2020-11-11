New York

Health Officials Warn About Potential COVID Exposure at 2 Suffolk County Restaurants

The potential exposure took place at two locations in Oakdale, New York, between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4

  • The Suffolk County Department of Health Services issued an advisory over the potential COVID-19 exposure at two restaurants in Oakdale, New York.
  • The Suffolk County Department of Health Services is advising anyone who visited Mannino’s Restaurant, located at 1575 Montauk Highway, between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4, and anyone who visited The Village Idiot Irish Pub, located at 1487 Montauk Highway, between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2, that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.
  • Health officials say that those who were potentially exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days after visiting the restaurant. Suffolk County health officials also encourage those who were potentially exposed to get tested for COVID-19.

According to the CDC, symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

Suffolk County health officials also encourage those who were potentially exposed to get tested for COVID-19.

