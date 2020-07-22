Four Queens, LI Establishments Get Liquor Licenses Suspended Due to COVID Violations

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who’s voiced concern about young people congregating in bars, said Tuesday that the state's liquor authority suspended the licenses of four bars and restaurants in Queens and Suffolk County.

The four establishments — Astoria's Brik Bar and M.I.A. Lounge, Maspeth Pizza House, and Secrets Gentlemen's Club in Deer Park — all had repeat violations against them, some of which were more extreme than simply serving beers to a few too many people standing around.

The wildest offender was Secrets Gentlemen's Club, where an undercover inspection revealed patrons and employees inside were not wearing face coverings. That included the dancers, who were performing close together, using the same poles and giving lap dances — all of which went against the governor's executive order and health guidelines. The owner claimed that the actions must have taken place after he left, despite already being caught on video buying drinks for the undercover agents and bragging about getting away with the violations.

Maspeth Pizza House had violations for serving alcohol to patrons who had gathered outside, and investigators observed servers not wearing facial coverings. Other patrons were seen smoking hookah, a violation of the business' license. On two occasions, the unlawful service continued after the 11 p.m. curfew, as customers were hanging out, drinking and dancing.

Both Brik Bar and M.I.A. were cited for serving alcohol to large crowds who were not eating, sometimes after the executive order's mandated curfew for establishments. Brik Bar was said to be one of the worst offenders along Steinway Street, where large crowds had regularly been gathering for drinking and partying. The suspension comes just one day after the bar's outdoor dining privileges had been revoked, only being allowed to open for takeout on Tuesday.

The owners of Brik Bar and M.I.A. declined to speak with NBC New York, but earlier in the week, Brik Bar's owner said the crackdown had gone too far, and that the state was "making an example out of us."

Late Tuesday night, there was a large police presence outside the M.I.A. bar, as one witness said the sheriff's office was seen searching the premises and a car outside, and said one person appeared to have been put into custody.

One of the two bars who had its liquor license suspended today, MIA in Astoria, now has the Sherriff’s department searching it and a car out front. @NY1 #astoria #nyc #news pic.twitter.com/bDIAQMSUeE — Nicole Aiossa (@NicoleLeeAiossa) July 22, 2020

Another Steinway Street bar, Fusion Lounge, was going to have its license suspended as well for similar reasons. However, after learning that the establishment was already operating under an expired liquor license, the state liquor authority ensured that it would not be able to reopen by not allowing the license to be renewed.

Since March, the state has suspended 27 licenses and brought 410 charges against establishments, who must follow social distancing and face covering rules on top of Cuomo’s requirement — announced last Thursday — to only serve alcohol to people who order and eat food.

Cuomo said his administration will close restaurants and bars with three violations, while “egregious” violations can result in the immediate loss of a liquor license or closure.

“That is a very serious situation, that means they can’t operate,” Cuomo said. “I’m sorry it’s come to this. But it’s a dangerous situation.”

Cuomo repeated his claim Tuesday that New York never “opened outside drinking.”

Still, the state’s previous guidance allowed consumption of “food and/or beverage” on a licensee’s premises in outdoors, open-air areas while seated at tables six feet apart.

Cuomo’s senior adviser Richard Azzopardi said the state has reined in the rules because of reports of individuals standing outside restaurants and bars and engaging in “mask-less, non-socially distanced outdoor drinking.”

“That clearly wasn’t the intent and is why the rules had to be tightened,” he said.