COVID-19

Everyone Over 12 Expected to Be Eligible for New COVID Boosters, White House Official Says

With updated shots coming soon, should you wait to get another dose or get boosted with the current vaccines now?

vaccine booster update could be necessary to fight infectious Omicron subvariants
Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

White House COVID coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said on Wednesday that the newly updated COVID-19 boosters will be available to teens and adults "in a few short weeks."

"I believe it’s going to be available and every American over the age of 12 will be eligible for it," Jha told NBC News' Lester Holt.

The new boosters target the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, as well as the original strain of the virus. BA.5 accounts for nearly 90% of new COVID cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health Coverage:

Business 8 hours ago

CDC Director Walensky to Reorganize Agency After Admitting Covid Pandemic Response Fell Short

Business 11 hours ago

Monkeypox Cases Jumped 20% in the Last Week to 35,000 Across 92 Countries, WHO Says

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Food and Drug Administration will determine how well the updated shots protect against the virus, Jha said, adding that he expects that they should "work much better at preventing infection transmission and serious illness" than the current boosters.

Read the full at NBCNews.com.

Coronavirus, monkeypox and polio are all making headlines lately. To learn more about each, we brought in Dr. Bob Lahita from St. Joseph's University Hospital in Paterson, NJ.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19Coronavirusbooster
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us