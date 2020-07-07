EPA Finds 2 Lysol Products Kill New Coronavirus on Surfaces

Two Lysol products have been found to kill the new coronavirus when disinfecting surfaces, the Environmental Protection Agency said.

Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist were found during laboratory tests to be effective against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, the EPA said Monday.

Before products are able to legally make the claim that they can kill a specific pathogen they must be authorized by EPA to do so based on a review of data.

The Lysol products were the first to be directly tested against SARS-CoV-2 and approved by the EPA. But they come from a group called “List N” of more than 420 products that have demonstrated being able to kill "harder-to-kill" viruses on surfaces than SARS-CoV-2. Those products “meet the agency’s criteria for effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2.”

“EPA expects to approve such claims for additional List N products in the coming weeks,” the agency said in its release.

The EPA expects all products on the list to be effective against SARS-CoV-2 when used according to label directions, regardless of whether they have completed laboratory testing against SARS-CoV-2.

Surfaces Not the Main Way the Virus Spreads

While it's "possible that a person could get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes," that isn't thought to be the main way that the virus spreads, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The primary and most important mode of transmission for COVID-19 is through close contact from person-to-person," the CDC has said.

The best way to avoid getting the virus is to avoid being exposed to it. The CDC recommends everyone avoid close contact, cover their mouth and nose when around others, cover coughs and sneezes, wash their hands often, clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily and monitor their health.