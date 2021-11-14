COVID-19

Covid Is Surging in Europe. Experts Say It's a Warning for the U.S.

U.S. states could look at Europe and take it as “a sign that the U.S. might still see resurgences as well,” evolutionary biologist Tom Wenseleers said

picture alliance

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

As Europe finds itself at the epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic once again, experts say it should serve as a “warning” to the U.S. and other countries about the virus’ “unremitting” nature. 

Countries across the continent have seen cases soar. October saw a rise of more than 50 percent, and the worrying trend has continued this month as winter begins to bite.

Dr. Hans Kluge, the director of the World Health Organization’s Europe region, on Nov. 4 warned the region was "back at the epicenter of the pandemic," and his words proved prescient. 

On Friday, the World Health Organization said nearly 2 million cases were reported across Europe in the week prior — the most the region has seen in a single week since the pandemic began.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

coronavirus pandemic Nov 13

Nursing Homes Can Now Lift Most COVID Restrictions on Visits

coronavirus vaccine Nov 12

COVID Vaccine Holdouts Are Caving to Mandates — Then Scrambling to ‘Undo' Their Shots

This article tagged under:

COVID-19CoronavirusEuropecovid-19 vaccineWorld Health Organization
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us