Amid Delta Fears, NYC to Expand Vaccine Mandate for All City Workers

What to Know Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday an expansion of New York City's current vaccine mandate to include all city workers

The new policy begins with city employees who work in congregate settings first. The plan will be phased in, with the full city workforce expected to follow on Sept. 13

The news comes after Dr. Fauci on Sunday warned of possible new masks guidance and a top Biden official confirming the U.S. will maintain existing foreign travel restrictions

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday an expansion of New York City's current vaccine mandate to include all city workers.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The option is either to get vaccinated or test for the virus every week, the mayor said. Unvaccinated city workers must start wearing masks next week in the workplace under the new plan, which will require them to be tested weekly in Sept.

The new policy begins with city employees who work in congregate settings first. The plan will be phased in, with the full city workforce expected to follow on Sept. 13.

The news comes less than a week after the mayor announced a policy that requires workers in New York City-run hospitals and health clinics to either get vaccinated or get tested weekly as the highly contagious delta variant fuels alarming increases in daily cases.

De Blasio on Friday urged the city's private sector businesses to institute vaccine requirements for their employees, saying the “limits of a purely voluntary system" have been reached.

“If people want freedom, if people want jobs, if people want to live again, we have got to get more people vaccinated and obviously, it’s time for whatever mandates we can achieve," he told WNYC's host Brian Lehrer.

The Olympics are back! Sign up for our Olympics newsletter to get the latest news from the Tokyo games in your inbox.

Some New York City public school sites will offer vaccination starting Monday. NBC New York's Tracie Strahan reports.

“Any form of mandate, including the type we’re doing, you know, the either/or approach, any type of mandate helps," he said. “It will move the ball. It will get more people vaccinated. It will change consciousness."

Positive COVID-19 cases have nearly doubled throughout New York in the past week as vaccinations slow. The highly transmissible delta variant has been the most dominant COVID-19 strain in New York City and cases have soared from about a quarter of tested positive samples to nearly 60% in just two weeks -- and virtually every important infection metric in the city is getting worse too.

The increase led to De Blasio's latest vaccine mandate and he said he'd like to see private hospitals implement similar policies as well.

Meanwhile, the mayor has repeatedly said he would not consider reinstating an indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated people even as other major cities like Los Angeles do so in an effort to curb the rapid spread of the delta variant.

Daily COVID-19 infections in the state of New York have soared 327% since June 25, with most of the illnesses occurring among unvaccinated people. Over the past seven days, more than 5,400 new infections have been reported in New York City.

De Blasio was asked about a move by the French government to require people to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter spaces like restaurants and other public places.

He said, “That’s a direction we need to seriously consider."

The delta threat has top officials in the Biden administration worried about current safety measures and discussing the possibility of adjusting masks guidance, even for Americans fully vaccinated.

The United States is in an "unnecessary predicament" of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday.

"We’re going in the wrong direction,’’ said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as "very frustrated.”

He said recommending that vaccinated people wear masks is "under active consideration’’ by the government’s leading public health officials. Also, booster shots may be suggested for people with suppressed immune systems who have been vaccinated, Fauci said.

One administration official is confirming that the U.S. will maintain existing foreign travel restrictions, “given where we are today with the Delta variant," NBC News reported Monday morning.

The official says that the administration “understands the importance of international travel and is united in wanting to reopen international travel in a safe and sustainable manner.”