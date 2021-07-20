COVID-19

NYC to Require Vaccinations or Weekly COVID Tests for City Health Care, Hospital Workers: Sources

By Andrew Siff

NBC Universal, Inc.

New York City will require all workers at city-run health care facilities and hospitals to be vaccinated or take weekly COVID tests, with positivity rates continuing to tick upward as the delta variant spreads, City Hall officials told NBC New York.

Mayor Bill de Blasio will release details regarding the requirement, including who that includes, Wednesday morning, sources said. The plan is aimed at the one-third of all health care and hospital workers in the city still not vaccinated.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"It's all about the safety of a health care setting," said Bill Neidhardt, the mayor's press secretary.

News

Wildfires Jul 16

West Coast Wildfire Smoke Makes Its Way to NYC; Air Quality Historically Low

Donald Trump 4 hours ago

Tom Barrack Charged With Illegally Lobbying Then-President Trump on Behalf of UAE

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19CoronavirusNew York Citycoronavirus vaccineBill de Blasio
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us