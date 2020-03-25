5 Members of Missouri Family Test Positive for COVID-19

Five members of a St. Louis County, Missouri, family tested positive for COVID-19, with one of them warning that "it can happen to anybody."

Ryan Weinhaus, 32, said he, his wife, Brittanie, brother Jason and his parents have all tested positive.

"I did not expect myself to test positive or to have some of these symptoms, but it can happen to anybody," Weinhaus told NBC News affiliate KSDK. "It's not just elderly individuals."

In mid-March, his mother, Jane Weinhaus, 63, developed a cough that wasn't getting better. Jane Weinhaus is a teacher at Temple Israel's Deutsch Early Childhood Center, where other teachers and one parent tested positive.

Jane Weinhaus spent several days on a ventilator at Missouri Baptist Hospital but was taken off the ventilator Monday. Her son said she does not have any preexisting conditions.

"We're still proceeding with caution and cautiously optimistic that she can remain off the ventilator during all of this," he told KSDK.

Two doors down, Jane's husband, Michael, is hooked up to oxygen in the ICU.

Their son Jason had a fever, aches, shortness of breath and a cough. Ryan Weinhaus said his brother is doing better now but is still in quarantine, away from his wife and kids.

Ryan Weinhaus said he and his wife had similar symptoms but are recovering. He wants everyone to take the pandemic seriously and to stay home.

"It's not even so much about you protecting yourself, but it's you protecting people on the outside as well," he said. "So be smart. Stay stay in your house. You know, follow suit."

