US Jobless Claims Set to Surge Again Before April Jobs Data

More than 30 million sought aid in the previous six weeks after the coronavirus forced employers across the country to close.

By Christopher Rugaber

Signage is displayed on a closed New York State Department of Labor building
Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The government is set Thursday to release another dire picture of the layoffs that have pummeled America’s workforce, one day before it will issue what is sure to be the worst monthly jobs report since record-keeping began seven decades ago.

The Labor Department will likely announce that several million more people filed for unemployment benefits last week, after more than 30 million sought aid in the previous six weeks after the coronavirus forced employers across the country to close.

Most nonessential businesses remain shut down, though a majority of states are beginning to ease restrictions for some categories of companies despite concerns that it may be too soon to do so without accelerating new infections.

For the April jobs report coming Friday, economists are forecasting at least 21 million job losses and an unemployment rate of 16 percent or more — the highest rate since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

