Coronavirus

Watch Live: World Health Organization Holds Press Conference on the Coronavirus Outbreak

By Will Feuer, CNBC

Denis Balibouse | Reuters
  • World Health Organization officials are holding a press conference on Monday to update the public on the coronavirus outbreak that has infected more than 67.1 million people across the world. 
  • Outbreaks in many countries across the Northern hemisphere are growing more severe as colder weather sets in, sending people indoors where the virus can spread more easily.
  • WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed concern last week over the "growing perception that the pandemic is over."

World Health Organization officials are holding a press conference on Monday to update the public on the coronavirus outbreak that has infected more than 67.1 million people across the world. 

Outbreaks in many countries across the Northern hemisphere are growing more severe as colder weather sets in, sending people indoors where the virus can spread more easily. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has also expressed concern over the "growing perception that the pandemic is over."

Tedros said that while the positive news around vaccine development "gives us all a lift," the public must continue to adhere to public health guidance.

"We know it's been a hard year and people are tired, but in hospitals that are running at, or over, capacity; it's the hardest it can possibly be," he said Friday. "The pandemic still has a long a way to run and decisions made by leaders and citizens in the coming days will determine both the course of the virus in the short term, and when this pandemic will ultimately end."

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid-19 outbreak.

