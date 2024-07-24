Money Report

Watch: Biden explains his decision to exit presidential race, back Harris to take on Trump

By Rebecca Picciotto,CNBC

Erin Schaff | Via Reuters

President Joe Biden will delivered a speech from the Oval Office to explain his decision to drop out of the presidential race against former President Donald Trump, and laid out his plan for the remaining months of his term.

It was the first time Biden has addressed the nation since exiting the race and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him.

The president returned to Washington on Tuesday after quarantining at his Delaware beach house with Covid-19.

