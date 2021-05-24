Verizon Offers Free Apple Arcade and Google Play Plus for Select Unlimited Subscribers

Verizon will include up to 12-month subscriptions to Apple Arcade or Google Play Plus.

Verizon also offers free Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and Discovery+ to select wireless subscribers.

Verizon is adding more content to its wireless plans to differentiate from T-Mobile and AT&T.

Verizon said it is giving away six- and 12-month subscriptions to Apple Arcade and Google Play Plus as it adds more bundled content offerings to its wireless subscriptions.

New and existing Verizon wireless subscribers will get six months free of either Apple Arcade or Google Play Plus with a line activation on select unlimited plans. Subscribers to Verizon's "Play More" and "Get More" unlimited plans will get 12-month offers, the company said.

Verizon has been adding content to its wireless subscription plans to differentiate from rivals AT&T and T-Mobile while attempting to become the primary point of contact for customers who enjoy bundling services. Verizon currently offers free Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu, Apple Music, and one year of Discovery+ for certain unlimited plans.

Verizon is trying to diversify bundles by offering gaming subscriptions in addition to TV content. Verizon previously ran a promotion for 12 months of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now last year. Free gaming also boosts Verizon usage and can showcase the speed of the company's 5G network.

For Apple and Google, the promotions will jumpstart new activations for consumers who still may not know about the subscription gaming services.

Apple Arcade and Google Play Plus typically charge $4.99 per month for a subscription. Apple Arcade gives Apple users access to more than 180 games to play on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV 4K, including "NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition" and "The Oregon Trail."

Google Play Plus has more than 800 games and apps, including "Football Manager 2021 Mobile," "Sonic the Hedgehog Classic," and "Peppa Pig: Golden Boots."

