Vanguard Says It Will Give Employees $1,000 to Get the Covid-19 Vaccine

By Tanaya Macheel, CNBC

M. Spencer Green | AP
  • The massive asset manager is offering its workers a $1,000 incentive to get vaccinated against Covid-19.
  • The firm’s 16,500 eligible employees have until Oct. 1 to get the vaccine.
  • Other employers calling for workers to get the vaccine include Facebook, Google and Microsoft.

Vanguard is offering its employees $1,000 to get vaccinated against Covid-19, the company has confirmed.

The asset management giant follows Facebook, Google, Microsoft and other employers calling on workers to get the coronavirus vaccine amid growing concerns about the fast spread of the delta variant.

"Vanguard recognizes vaccines are the best way to stop the spread of this virus and strongly encourages crew to be vaccinated," Charles Kurtz, a spokesperson for Vanguard, said in a statement shared with CNBC. "As such, we are offering a vaccine incentive for crew who provide COVID-19 vaccination proof. The incentive recognizes crew who have taken the time to protect themselves, each other, and our communities by being vaccinated."

Kurtz also confirmed the company's 16,500 eligible employees have until Oct. 1 to get the vaccine, which Bloomberg first reported Wednesday.

Walgreens Boots Alliance said Wednesday that the number of vaccines it has administered has surged by more than 30% in the past few weeks in certain states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Kentucky.

That number could rise as the Food and Drug Administration gives full approval, versus emergency use authorization, to the vaccines, which it aims to do for the Pfizer vaccine next month. Still, businesses like Vanguard are encouraging employees not to wait.

