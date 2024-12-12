Money Report

Trump says the U.S. is going to do ‘something great with crypto'

By Tanaya Macheel,CNBC

President-elect Donald Trump is handed a coat by trader Peter Giacchi, as he walks the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, in New York.
Alex Brandon | AP
President-elect Donald Trump said the U.S. is going to become the global leader for cryptocurrency in his upcoming term.

"We're gonna do something great with crypto because we don't want China, or anybody else … but others are embracing it, and we want to be ahead," Trump told CNBC's Jim Cramer at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, responding to a question about a potential strategic bitcoin reserve.

Trump's embrace of the crypto industry is a welcome pivot for digital currency investors from the stance of the current administration, which has a notoriously contentious relationship with the crypto businesses. A national strategic bitcoin reserve or stockpile is among Trump's many campaign promises to the growing industry that helped get him reelected.

Trump was at the New York Stock Exchange to ring the opening bell in honor of receiving Time magazine's "Person of the Year" award.

Bitcoin was last little changed Thursday, hovering just above the $100,000 milestone it crossed last week.

