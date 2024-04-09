Trump loses bid to delay hush money trial while he fights gag order

A New York appeals judge denied a bid by Donald Trump to delay his criminal hush money trial by seeking a pause while he challenges gag order against him.

The swift rejection marked Trump's second failed attempt in less than 24 hours to postpone the Manhattan Supreme Court trial, which is set to begin jury selection in six days.

A New York appeals judge on Tuesday knocked down yet another long-shot bid by Donald Trump to delay his criminal hush money trial, this time by seeking a pause while he challenges his court-imposed gag order.

The swift rejection marked Trump's second failed attempt in less than 24 hours to postpone the Manhattan Supreme Court trial, which is set to begin jury selection in six days.

Appellate Judge Cynthia Kern's ruling Tuesday afternoon came within an hour of a hearing where lawyers for Trump and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg argued over the restrictions on the former president's speech, NBC News reported.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The gag order bars Trump from speaking about likely witnesses in the case, and from making certain statements about other related figures including lawyers, court staff and their respective family members. Presiding Judge Juan Merchan last week expanded the gag order to stop Trump from targeting the family members of the judge and the D.A.

Defense lawyer Emil Bove argued in Tuesday's hearing that Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, is being unfairly restricted from speaking about witnesses such as porn star Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney.

Those witnesses are publicly attacking Trump and he is unable to respond, Bove argued, according to NBC. He also argued that Trump should be able to voice concerns about Matthew Colangelo, a prosecutor working for Bragg who previously worked for the Department of Justice.

Steven Wu, who spoke for Bragg, urged Kern to reject Trump's bid to stay the trial. Wu argued that the gag order is narrow and that it is not meant to prevent political speech but to protect against Trump's personal attacks on people involved in the case.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.