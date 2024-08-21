Money Report

Treasurys hold steady ahead of Fed meeting minutes release

By Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

Spencer Platt | Getty Images

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Wednesday as investors awaited the release of minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting.

At 5:00 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was down by less than one basis point to 3.8142%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last at 3.9999% after dipping by less than one basis point.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.

Investors looked to the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting, at which it left rates unchanged but hinted at a potential September interest rate cut.

Since that meeting, uncertainty about the economy and worries about an economic slowdown have at times raised concerns about whether the Fed should have already begun cutting interest rates. However, retail sales figures and weekly initial jobless claims data last week somewhat eased investor concerns.

Markets are firmly pricing in a rate cut for September. CME Group's FedWatch tool showed that traders were last pricing in a 69.5% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut and a 30.5% likelihood of a 50 basis point reduction.

Investors will be parsing through the minutes to gain insights into the Fed's thinking when it comes to monetary policy, as well as policymakers expectations for the economy and any concerns they may have about it.

As the week continues, investors will also be watching out for any comments from Fed officials made at the annual Jackson Hole symposium which kicks off on Thursday. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak Friday, rounding out a week that is relatively light on the data front.

