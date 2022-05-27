Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Treasury Yields See Little Movement as Fed Rate Hike Fears Ease

By Vicky McKeever, CNBC

Source: NYSE
  • Treasury yields have mostly moved lower this week, as investors sought shelter from heavy selling in stock markets. Disappointing earnings from a number of technology stocks have fueled fears that a slowdown in economic growth could be starting to show through in company data.
  • The Fed's plans to aggressively raise interest rates to combat inflation had caused concern among investors that this would contribute to an economic downturn.

U.S. Treasury yields saw little movement on Friday morning, as fears over the Federal Reserve's plans to aggressively hike interest rates appeared to ease.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell less than a basis point to 2.752% at 4:25 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also moved less than a basis point lower to 2.983%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

Treasury yields have mostly moved lower this week, as investors sought shelter from heavy selling in stock markets. Disappointing earnings from a number of technology stocks have fueled fears that a slowdown in economic growth could be starting to show through in company data.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Fed's plans to aggressively raise interest rates to combat inflation had caused concern among investors that this would contribute to an economic downturn.

Minutes from the central bank's May meeting, released on Wednesday, showed that the Fed saw a need to raise rates quickly and potentially go further than the market had expected. However, stocks rose on Wednesday afternoon, indicating that investors were largely unsurprised by the minutes.

On Friday, investor focus will be on April's personal consumption expenditure price index reading, which is the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, and is slated for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Money Report

Business 12 mins ago

U.S. May Send Long-Range Rocket Systems to Ukraine; Russia Captures More Villages in Donbas. Follow Our Live Updates

Business 15 mins ago

Japan Is Finally Seeing Some Inflation – But It May Not Be Time to Celebrate

Tech investor Paul Meeks says avoid this FAANG stock, picks the ones he can 'stomach'

Goldman says it's time to be a stock picker with energy stocks. Here are the firm's favorites

Kyle Bass says U.S. will be in a recession in coming year, with food and oil prices still climbing

Bhanu Baweja, chief strategist at UBS Investment Bank, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Friday that his firm believes inflation has reached its peak and readings on price growth may start to fall.

"In the meantime, we think the U.S. economy is in decent shape, there's no doubting the fact that it's late cycle but recession's not imminent, and by the way, I don't think the markets think it's imminent," Baweja said.

April's personal income and spending data is due to out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The University of Michigan's final consumer sentiment reading for May is set to come out at 10 a.m. ET.

There are no auctions scheduled to be held on Friday.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us