I've Helped Hundreds of People Land 6-Figure Salaries. These 5 Job Interview Phrases Got Them Hired ‘on the Spot'

Nailing a job interview isn't just about listing skills and experience directly from your resume. You want to paint a picture of your accomplishments through concrete, detailed examples.

To do that successfully, you must know how to communicate effectively. As a career coach who has helped hundreds of people land six-figure jobs, I've found that there are certain words that will get the interviewer to pay attention.

Here are five job interview phrases that will make companies want to hire you on the spot:

1. "In the past, I've been noticed for getting teams to do [X thing], thanks to my [Y skill]."

You're showing that your skill level is so high, the people you work with also benefit from it.

Example:

Don't say: "I'm an excellent communicator."

What to say instead: "In the past, I've been noticed for getting team members to communicate more efficiently. I set up a messaging system between our customer service teams and software engineers to fix website issues quicker."

2. "In a performance review, my manager pointed out that I am particularly good at [X skill]."

After each performance review, save a copy (or take notes) of your supervisor's comments so you can refer to specific details for future job interviews.

Example:

Don't say: "I have strong organization skills."

What to say instead: "In my last performance review, my manager pointed out how impressed she was by my ability to stay on top of several projects and team deadlines. And many of the senior leaders advocated for my promotion because of a product management workflow that I implemented."

3. "My colleagues would always comment on my ability to do [X thing], thanks to my [Y skill]."

This demonstrates that you are so skilled at something, it became a general sentiment about you. Telling a story of a time a colleague leaned on you can help seal the deal.

Example:

Don't say: "I'm good in a crisis."

What to say instead: "My colleagues would always comment on my ability to put together an effective crisis response plan, because I know how to stay calm and focused. Once, my coworker's clients complained about a website issue. They threatened to cancel their accounts if it wasn't resolved ASAP. I was the first person she called, and we came up with a plan that eased her clients' concerns."

4. "I am known for improving our team culture, thanks to my [X skill].

Hiring managers want candidates who they know will have a positive impact on company culture.

Example:

Don't say: "People feel comfortable around me."

What to say instead: "I've developed a reputation of being a great boss, thanks to my collaboration skills. I hosted a lunch-and-learn session for my customer service team to learn more about our website from the software developers. It was such a success that our design team asked to join the next one."

5. "I have a few close friends that have stayed with me throughout life."

This is especially useful in a role where relationships are important. Use specific examples to show how your networking skills are inherent to relationships in both your personal and professional lives.

Example:

Don't say: "I have great networking skills."

What to say instead: "I have close friends who have stayed with me throughout life. I always try to make sure they feel valued and seen. I use the same skills to make genuine and lasting relationships with my clients. Many of them have even followed me after I switched companies."

Natalie Fisher increased her salary by $60,000 in one job search. A former HR professional, she's now a career coach who helps job seekers communicate their value and land six-figure roles. Follow her on LinkedIn and YouTube.

