Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Pennsylvania

Tesla Model S Plaid Caught Fire While Driver Was at the Wheel, Says Fire Chief

By Lora Kolodny, CNBC

Provided by Geragos & Geragos
  • A new Tesla Model S Plaid caught fire on Tuesday while the driver was at the wheel, according to Charles McGarvey, chief fire officer for the Lower Merion Township Fire Department in Pennsylvania.
  • The driver's lawyers say he noticed smoke coming out of the back of the vehicle and had to force his way out of the car.
  • Tesla began deliveries of the Model S Plaid, a new high-performance version of its flagship sedan, in June. Earlier, CEO Elon Musk said that deliveries would begin in February.
Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid sedan caught fire Tuesday night in Haverford, Pennsylvania, while the owner was at the wheel, according to Charles McGarvey, chief fire officer for the Lower Merion Township Fire Department.

Money Report

Donald Trump 7 mins ago

Ex-Biden Spokesman TJ Ducklo Lands Top PR Job After Quitting White House for Reportedly Threatening Journalist

Coronavirus 29 mins ago

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday

Tesla began deliveries of the Model S Plaid, a new high-performance version of its flagship electric sedan, in June, after CEO Elon Musk had said on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast that they would begin in February.

Musk explained in April that development involved "more challenges than expected" and added, "it took quite a bit of development to ensure that the battery of the new S and X is safe."

This Tesla Model S Plaid caught fire while the driver was at the wheel, according to a local fire chief and attorneys representing the driver, on June 29, 2021, in Haverford, Pennsylvania.
Provided by Geragos & Geragos
This Tesla Model S Plaid caught fire while the driver was at the wheel, according to a local fire chief and attorneys representing the driver, on June 29, 2021, in Haverford, Pennsylvania.

The car owner's attorneys told CNBC that he noticed smoke coming from the back of his 2021 Model S Plaid and tried to unlock and open the doors but had to force his way out of the vehicle, as the locks seemed to malfunction. After he left the car, it began to move on its own and flames engulfed it.

The owner, whose identity has not been disclosed, is being represented by Mark Geragos of Geragos & Geragos in Los Angeles, and Jason Setchen of Athlete Defender in Miami.

Two crews of firefighters worked on the scene for just over 3 hours dealing with the emergency, McGarvey told CNBC.

UBS cuts Tesla price target by roughly 10%, citing growing competition

Wedbush says Tesla faces a 'moment of truth' in China with recall

Here’s an infrastructure-based way to play the electric vehicle takeover in the next decade

As NBC News recently reported, electric vehicle battery fires can take upwards of 25,000 gallons of water to be fully extinguished. By comparison, a typical car fire involving an internal combustion engine can be put out with around 300 gallons of water.

Firefighters removed the 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid to a complex to safely store it overnight, McGarvey said. The owner since had the car removed from that facility, McGarvey said, and will have the vehicle investigated independently to try to determine the cause of the fire. McGarvey said his teams had been in touch with Tesla and should release more information via public records soon.

A spokesperson for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration told CNBC it is aware of the Tesla vehicle fire in Pennsylvania and is in touch with relevant agencies and the manufacturer to gather more information about the incident. "If data or investigations show a defect or an inherent risk to safety exists, NHTSA will take action as appropriate to protect the public," the spokesperson said.

Another federal vehicle safety watchdog, the National Transportation Safety Board, is not conducting an investigation, it told CNBC.

Tesla is expected to disclose how many vehicles it produced and delivered last quarter in coming days. It has not yet said how many new Model S or Model S Plaid cars it has delivered to customers.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniatechnologyUS: NewstransportationAutos
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us