Teens Are Getting More Interested in Cryptocurrencies: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's Pippa Stevens brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC's Courtney Reagan breaks down the Piper Sandler 'Taking Stock with Teens' survey. Plus, Facebook's whistleblower testifies on Capitol Hill a day after a massive outage for the social network.

Facebook says sorry for mass outage and reveals why it happened

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Facebook has apologized for the mass outage that left billions of users unable to access Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger for several hours.

"To all the people and businesses around the world who depend on us, we are sorry for the inconvenience caused by today's outage across our platforms," said Santosh Janardhan, Facebook's vice president of infrastructure, in a blogpost late Monday.

The outage, which prevented users from refreshing their feeds or sending messages, was caused by "configuration changes on the backbone routers," Janardhan said, without specifying exactly what the changes were.

The changes caused "issues" that interrupted the flow of traffic between routers in Facebook's data centers around the world, he added.

"This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt," Janardhan said.

Senators demand Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg answer questions after whistleblower’s revelations at hearing

As senators absorbed Tuesday's testimony from the Facebook whistleblower, who leaked the company's internal research to reporters, they demanded to hear from the person in charge.

In front of a Senate subcommittee, Frances Haugen, a former product manager at Facebook, said the company repeatedly prioritized profits over user safety. Haugen said she felt compelled to come forward because "almost no one outside of Facebook knows what happens inside Facebook."

There's one person inside the company who knows more than anyone: CEO Mark Zuckerberg. But on Sunday, as "60 Minutes" was set to air Haugen's first press interview as the unmasked whistleblower, Zuckerberg posted a video that showed him sailing with his wife, Priscilla Chan.

Tesla must pay $137 million to ex-worker over hostile work environment, racism

A San Francisco federal court decided that Tesla must pay a former worker, Owen Diaz, around $137 million after he endured racist abuse working for the company, his attorneys told CNBC on Monday. The jury awarded more than attorneys asked for their client, including $130 million in punitive damages and $6.9 million for emotional distress.

Bloomberg first reported on the decision.

Diaz, a former contract worker who was hired at Elon Musk's electric vehicle company through a staffing agency in 2015, faced a hostile work environment in which, he told the court, colleagues used epithets to denigrate him and other Black workers, told him to "go back to Africa" and left racist graffiti in the restrooms and a racist drawing in his workspace.