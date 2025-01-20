Stock futures give up gain as Trump says he's considering tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Stock futures turned lower on Monday evening after President Donald Trump said he was considering tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 fell 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures were 0.2% lower. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were slightly in the red.

Equity futures gained during a shortened trading session on Monday as Trump was sworn in as the 47th president. And they were higher at the start of evening trading. Regular trading was closed Monday for the Martin Luther King holliday.

But futures turned lower as Trump made the tariff comments at the White House as he was signing executive orders. Trump said he was thinking of 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada on February 1 because of their border policies. Trump also mentioned China during the comments but did not specify a date for tariffs or level.

The comments disappointed traders who hoped he would hold off on leveling tariffs right away, especially after reports earlier Monday suggested there would be no immediate tariffs as part of the early executive actions by Trump.

Elsewhere, Trump is declaring a national energy emergency to increase fossil fuel production. The president labeled his return to the White House as the beginning of a period of growth and success for the country, while largely condemning the Biden Administration in his inaugural address.

Wall Street will be focused on Trump following through on the pro-business proclamations he made throughout his campaign, most notably his calls for looser regulations that helped lift banking banking stocks following his election win in November. Other components of the so-called Trump trade, including small caps, oil stocks and bitcoin, will be hypersensitive to where his administration goes from here.

"Asset prices in 2025 will be significantly driven by the path of Trump's policies. Uncertainty is likely to persist and be a feature of Trump's presidency," said Robert Sockin, senior global economist at Citi, in a note.

"Trump seems to thrive in a world of ambiguity in which his political opponents and international counterparts are unclear regarding his next move. Investors who stay nimble but also stay focused on underlying strong economic fundamentals are likely to reap benefits," he continued.

The stock market is coming off its best week since the period that followed Trump's election. The S&P 500 gained 2.9% last week, its best week since the period ended Nov. 8. The Dow jumped 3.7% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.5% last week, respectively.

Jefferies downgrades Apple

Jefferies downgraded Apple to underperform, a rare negative rating for the Big Tech name on Wall Street.

The firm also warned that revenue out of the company can disappoint investors. CNBC Pro subscribers can click here for the full story.

Costco union members vote to authorize strike

A union representing more than 18,000 Costco employees nationwide approved a strike if a contract agreement with the retailer cannot be reached.

Costco Teamsters said 85% of members voted to approve a work stoppage. Union members held practice pickets last week.

"Costco's greedy executives have less than two weeks to do the right thing," Sean O'Brien, general president of Teamsters, said in a statement. "If they refuse, they'll have no one to blame but themselves when our members go on strike."

The union said it will have one final week of negotiations with the retailer. The current contract expires Jan. 31.

Stock futures rise

U.S. stock futures were higher on Monday, following the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 advanced 0.4%, alongside Nasdaq 100 futures. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures popped 187 points, or 0.4%.

