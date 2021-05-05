PagerDuty CEO Says Hybrid Workplaces Have Their Own Complex Challenges

PagerDuty CEO Jennifer Tejada told CNBC Wednesday that businesses are facing logistical challenges as organizations establish new hybrid work models for employees.

"It's going to require systems that help reduce complexity and give employees access to the technology they need in the seconds that they need it," she said in a "Mad Money" interview.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

PagerDuty CEO Jennifer Tejada told CNBC Wednesday that businesses are facing logistical challenges as organizations establish new hybrid work models for employees.

"It was really easy to manage remote work when everybody was remote," Tejada said in a "Mad Money" interview with Jim Cramer. "But now when you don't know who's in the office, when and which teams are co-located and which teams are not, it means that you've got to prepare for distribution."

"It's going to require systems that help reduce complexity and give employees access to the technology they need in the seconds that they need it," she said.

PagerDuty, a cloud IT company that offers an enterprise incident management platform, serves businesses small and large, including start-ups and more than 60 companies in the Fortune 100, Tejada said. Among its customers are Okta, Uber and Twitter.

As businesses retool for flexible work environments spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, Tejada said multiple themes are emerging in how companies are thinking about digital transformation and work.

PagerDuty has learned that many employees want flexibility, she said. Meanwhile, most companies using the cloud software are looking for ways to become digital-first operations and provide a way for part-time remote working, she added.

PagerDuty's stock price dropped almost 1% in Wednesday's session, closing at $39.01.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com