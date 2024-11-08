Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Domino's Pizza is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Realty Income is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Domino's Pizza: "[buy, buy, buy!] I would actually own this stock right here."

Enterprise Products: "[buy, buy, buy!]"

Arm: "...I think the stock can go to 160."

InterDigital: "Very hard company to understand but it's got great...technology for telco."

Wells Fargo: "...It was one of our largest positions for the [CNBC Investing Club's Charitable Trust], we just took a little bit off, letting the rest run because we still think it is very, very cheap."

CME Group: "Just a consistent money maker...Own it."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Wells Fargo.

