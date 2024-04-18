Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Here's how Caitlin Clark's $338,000 WNBA contract compares to No. 1 picks from the NFL, NBA and MLB

By Nicolas Vega,CNBC

Sarah Stier | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images

When Caitlin Clark suits up for her first professional game, she'll instantly be one of the biggest draws in the WNBA.

The 22-year-old is one of the most talked-about names in American sports — she is now the owner of the top-selling jersey ever for a draft pick — but the sharpshooting guard won't be paid like it by her team.

Despite a record-shattering college career and a no-doubt No. 1 overall selection by the Indiana Fever in this week's WNBA draft, Clark's salary her first season will be just over $76,000.

Clark's pay will escalate over the course of her four-year rookie contract, leaving her with total earnings of $338,056.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

And while her WNBA earnings this season may actually climb closer to $500,000 thanks to provisions allowing her to enter marketing and promotional agreements with her league and team, Clark's pay pales in comparison to that of rookies from the nation's more established sports leagues.

Though she has inked endorsement deals with Gatorade, State farm and is reportedly close to coming to terms with Nike on a deal worth more than $20 million, Clark's WNBA pay is limited by the league's collective bargaining agreement.

The WNBA has grown in popularity in recent years, but it still trails behind the NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL. The highest paid WNBA player is Las Vegas Aces star Jackie Young, who will earn just over $250,000 this season. The NBA's salary leader, meanwhile, is Steph Curry, who earned $51.9 million from the Golden State Warriors this year.

Money Report

news 49 mins ago

Stock futures are flat as S&P 500 heads for worst week since October: Live updates

news 1 hour ago

Nordstrom family tries again to take department store private, forms special committee

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert emphasized at the CNBC Changemakers Event this week that the league is making progress in catching up to men's leagues that are "75 to 120 years old."

"We're tipping off our 28th season. I would say if you look at [the other leagues] 28 seasons in, we're further ahead," she said. "But we realize we still have a lot of work to do, and it's all about the ecosystem around us that drives revenue."

Here's how Clark's rookie deal stacks up against the most recent top picks from America's big four sports leagues.

NBA Basketball: Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted first overall by the San Antonio Spurs during the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft.
Sarah Stier | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images
Victor Wembanyama poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted first overall by the San Antonio Spurs during the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Team: San Antonio Spurs

Contract: 4 years, $55.1 million

Football: Bryce Young

Bryce Young poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected first overall by the Carolina Panthers during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
David Eulitt | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images
Bryce Young poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected first overall by the Carolina Panthers during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Team: Carolina Panthers

Contract: 4 years, $37.9 million

Baseball: Paul Skenes

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes. 
Diamond Images | Diamond Images | Getty Images
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes. 

Team: Pittsburgh Pirates

Contract: $9.2 million

Hockey: Connor Bedard

Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks.
Michael Reaves | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images
Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Team: Chicago Blackhawks

Contract: 3 years, $13.2 million

Want to make extra money outside of your day job? Sign up for CNBC's new online course How to Earn Passive Income Online to learn about common passive income streams, tips to get started and real-life success stories. Register today and save 50% with discount code EARLYBIRD.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Solar Eclipse Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us