European markets set to start the new trading week higher as earnings season continues

By Karen Gilchrist,CNBC

LONDON — European markets were poised to open higher Monday as investors digest U.S. inflation data and look ahead to another busy week of earnings and central bank meetings.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed higher on Friday as a global stock selloff eased and investors reacted to a U.S. personal consumption expenditures price print that came in in line with expectations.

The slew of earnings releases continues this week, with Heineken, Philips, Pearson and Associated British Foods all reporting during the session.

Investors are also looking ahead to the latest policy meetings from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England for an indication on the path for interest rates.

Asia-Pacific markets climbed on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 leading gains in the region as the U.S. inflation print raised hopes for a rate cut. U.S. stock futures, meanwhile, were also higher ahead of a continued slew of corporate earnings stateside.

