European markets open mixed as investors digest third ECB rate cut of the year

European markets were mixed as trading began on Friday with investors digesting the European Central Bank's back-to-back interest rate cut and awaited fresh economic data and earnings.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.06% shortly after markets opened, with most sectors and major regional bourses pulling back.

The index had ended Thursday's trading day in the green after the ECB announced its third interest rate cut of the year. The central bank on Thursday lowered the deposit rate by another 25 basis points, as inflation risks in the European Union ease faster than anticipated.

On Friday, investors will be watching the latest U.K. retail sales data and quarterly earnings from Volvo Group.

In the Asia-Pacific region, markets in mainland China and Hong Kong rose Friday after China's gross domestic product for the third quarter came in above expectations.

Stateside, stock futures were little changed after the Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded a record close on Thursday.

European markets open mixed

European markets opened mixed on Friday, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 last dipping by 0.06% at 8:06 a.m. London time.

Major regional bourses and sectors were mixed, with autos stocks last adding 1.17% and mining stocks rising by 1.69%. Telecomms, healthcare and utilities were among the sectors that pulled back.

— Sophie Kiderlin

UK retail sales surprise with 0.3% increase in September

Retail sales in the U.K. rose 0.3% in September, data published Friday by the country's Office for National Statistics showed — reaching their highest level since July 2022.

Economists polled by Reuters had been expecting a 0.3% decline. Retail sales had increased by 1% in August.

Computer and telecoms retailers recorded strong growth, boosting non-food sales volumes, while food sales decreased in September, the ONS said.

"The wet weather didn't deter the British public spending their money in September, as shown by stronger than expected retail sales," Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at Premier Miton Investors, said in a note.

"This runs contrary to what consumer confidence data is telling us and indicates that wage growth is an important factor. The consumer sector is very important within the economy and even though this is just one month's data, it suggests the economy is more robust than was thought."

— Sophie Kiderlin

Volvo Group posts decline in third quarter sales, adjusted operating income

Volvo Group on Friday posted its third-quarter earnings, reporting a decline in sales and adjusted operating income compared to a year earlier.

Net sales fell by 12% to 117 billion Swedish krona ($11.1 billion), the company said, down from 132.3 billion Swedish krona in the same quarter a year ago.

Adjusted operating income came in at 14.1 billion Swedish krona in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 19.3 billion a year earlier.

Demand normalized in the third quarter across most of Volvo Group's markets, Martin Lundstedt, president and CEO of the company, said in a statement Friday.

"We are seeing that freight and construction activity has come down in many regions across the world compared with the very high levels of last year," he added.

Volvo Group manufactures buses, trucks and construction equipment.

— Sophie Kiderlin

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets were headed for a mixed open on Friday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 20 points lower at 8,369, Germany's DAX is seen down 37 points at 19,548 and France's CAC is expected to slip 17 points at 7,567.

Italy's FTSE MIB, meanwhile, looks set tor reverse the trend, opening 77 points higher at 34,934, according to data from IG.

Earnings on Friday come from Volvo Group. On the data front, investors will be looking out for retail sales figures from the U.K.

— Sophie Kiderlin

— Ganesh Rao