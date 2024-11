Europe markets open slightly lower as investors await euro zone inflation data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks were slightly lower on Friday as investors awaited the release of euro zone inflation data.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down around 0.2% shortly after the opening bell, with most sectors and major bourses in negative territory.

It comes after the benchmark regional index closed up around 0.45% in the previous session.

France's CAC 40 index dipped 0.2% on Friday, paring gains from the previous session. It comes shortly after the country's risk premium drew level with Greece's for the first time amid ongoing political turmoil.

On the data front, investors will closely monitor flash euro zone inflation data for November, due to be released at 10 a.m. London time. The reading comes ahead of the European Central Bank's last meeting of the year on Dec. 12.

Across the Atlantic, U.S. markets reopen for a shortened trading session after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Asia-Pacific markets mostly lost ground on Friday, led by losses in South Korean stocks, while strong inflation data from Tokyo boosted expectations of an imminent rate hike from the Bank of Japan.

— Sam Meredith

France inflation stays below 2% in November

France's harmonized inflation rate came in at 1.7% in November, up slightly from 1.6% in October, according to preliminary data from the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (Insee).

The November reading was in line with the expectations of economists surveyed by the Wall Street Journal and remains below the European Central Bank's 2% target.

The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) is adjusted for comparison with other euro zone countries.

Flash euro zone inflation data for November is expected later in the session.

— Sam Meredith

Britain's Aviva reportedly contacts Direct Line shareholders

British insurance firm Aviva has contacted shareholders of Direct Line, The Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the move. The approach could pave the way for a hostile takeover attempt.

Aviva declined to comment on the report.

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

It comes shortly after Direct Line dismissed Aviva's cash and share offer as "highly opportunistic" and said the proposal "substantially undervalued" the company. Aviva said it submitted an offer for its smaller rival on Nov. 19.

Shares of Direct Line soared 41% in the previous session, notching their highest level since 2023.

— Sam Meredith

— Ganesh Rao

— Holly Ellyatt

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open mixed on Friday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 7 points higher at 8,285, Germany's DAX down 13 points at 19,408, France's CAC down 5 points at 7,173 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 48 points at 33,261, according to data from IG.

Market participants will closely monitor flash euro zone inflation data for November, as well as preliminary inflation readings for France and Italy.

— Sam Meredith