Cramer's Lightning Round: Not Recommending Nio Or Any Chinese Stocks

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Veru: "Veru is in [Phase 3] for a very important breast cancer indication. They just got fast-track designation by the FDA this morning. It's at $5. It made no sense that the stock didn't go up to me. I thought it should've been up on the news."

Nio: "Nope. Not recommending that. Not recommending any of the Chinese stocks. In particular, I don't like that stock. I just feel like there are people who want to speculate all the time on China. This is a different kind of China than what we're used to. It is a communist country that does not seem to favor capitalist development anymore."

Grab Holdings: "We thought that was interesting when we looked at it. We like it. It's got much more than just Uber. ... I like the stock. I like it. We liked it when we looked at it."

International Paper: "Cheap stock, but always a cheap stock. I don't want a stock that's always a cheap stock. I want a stock that moves higher."

SMART Global Holdings: "I've got to relook at it because this is involving smart phones, and smart phones are under pressure here."

