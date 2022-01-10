Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Not Recommending Nio Or Any Chinese Stocks

By Kevin Stankiewicz, CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Veru: "Veru is in [Phase 3] for a very important breast cancer indication. They just got fast-track designation by the FDA this morning. It's at $5. It made no sense that the stock didn't go up to me. I thought it should've been up on the news."

Nio: "Nope. Not recommending that. Not recommending any of the Chinese stocks. In particular, I don't like that stock. I just feel like there are people who want to speculate all the time on China. This is a different kind of China than what we're used to. It is a communist country that does not seem to favor capitalist development anymore."

Grab Holdings: "We thought that was interesting when we looked at it. We like it. It's got much more than just Uber. ... I like the stock. I like it. We liked it when we looked at it."

International Paper: "Cheap stock, but always a cheap stock. I don't want a stock that's always a cheap stock. I want a stock that moves higher."

SMART Global Holdings: "I've got to relook at it because this is involving smart phones, and smart phones are under pressure here."

