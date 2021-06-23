Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Markets

Asia-Pacific Stocks Struggle for Direction as Markets in Japan and China's Shanghai Close Flat

By Eustance Huang, CNBC

KAZUHIRO NOGI | AFP via Getty Images
  • Shares in Asia-Pacific struggled for direction on Thursday, with the Nikkei 225 in Japan and Shanghai composite in mainland China both closing flat.
  • Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 slipped 0.11% to 4,241.84, ending a two-day winning streak.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific struggled for direction on Thursday, with major indexes in Japan and mainland China closing flat.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Mainland Chinese stocks closed mixed as the Shanghai composite finished the trading day largely flat at around 3,566.29 while the Shenzhen component dipped 0.398% to 14,784.80. Over in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index advanced about 0.2%, as of its final hour of trading.

Money Report

Economy 49 mins ago

Boat Maker Brunswick Sees Revenue Growth But Faces Low Inventory Levels Due to Consumer Demand, CEO Says

United States 1 hour ago

TikTok Insiders Say Social Media Company Is Tightly Controlled by Chinese Parent ByteDance

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 ended the trading day flat at 28,875.23 while the Topix index slipped 0.1% to close at 1,947.10.

South Korea's Kospi gained 0.3% on the day to 3,286.10. Meanwhile, the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia declined 0.32%, closing at 7,275.30.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.14%.

Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 slipped 0.11% to 4,241.84, ending a two-day winning streak. Still, the index sits 0.4% from an all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 71.34 points to 33,945.59 while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.13% to 14,271.73.

The 'incredible' U.S. tech stocks to buy when there's a dip: Investor

Goldman Sachs names 10 ‘rapidly’ growing global stocks — and two have an upside of 45%

Investor Victoria Greene likes these stocks to ride a run to $100 oil

Currencies and oil

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 91.736 after an earlier high of 91.87.

The Japanese yen traded at 110.89 per dollar, having weakened earlier this week from below 110 against the greenback. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7578, above levels below $0.752 seen earlier in the week.

Oil prices were higher in the afternoon of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures rising 0.37% to $75.47 per barrel. U.S. crude futures gained 0.41% to $73.38 per barrel.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

MarketsBreaking News: MarketsAsia NewsAsia MarketsShanghai
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us