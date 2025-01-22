Asia-Pacific markets trade mixed as investors parse economic data from the region

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed Thursday as investors assessed a slew of economic data in the region.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.42% lower.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.5% at the open, while the Topix added 0.42%.

South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.96% and the Kosdaq traded 0.88% lower. South Korea's economy expanded 1.2% year on year in the fourth quarter, marking its slowest expansion since the second quarter of 2023.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.75%, while the CSI 300 was up 1% at the open.

Singapore is expected to report its inflation numbers for December. The Bank of Japan is also holding its next policy meeting today and tomorrow, where the BOJ governor Kazuo Ueda had signaled intentions to hike rates.

Overnight in the U.S., the three major averages advanced, with the S&P 500 hitting a fresh all-time high as technology shares such as Oracle and Nvidia rallied on artificial intelligence optimism and President Donald Trump's new term in office.

The S&P 500 advanced 0.61% after hitting an intraday record of 6,100.81, exceeding the last milestone touched in December before the market pullback. The broad index closed at 6,086.37, slightly below its all-time closing high.

The Nasdaq Composite popped 1.28% to 20,009.34, underscoring the outperformance of tech names. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 130.92 points, or 0.3%, to 44,156.73, boosted by Procter & Gamble's gain of nearly 2% on the back of strong earnings.

SK Hynix fourth-quarter profit soars to a record high, beating expectations on AI boom

South Korea's SK Hynix, one of the world's largest memory chipmakers, posted record quarterly earnings on Thursday, supported by strong sales of high bandwidth memory that powers AI applications.

Here are SK Hynix's fourth-quarter results compared with LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate:

Revenue: 19.77 trillion won ($13.7 billion) vs. 19.91 trillion won

Operating profit: 8.08 trillion won ($5.6 billion) vs. 8.02 trillion won

Japan's exports in December beat estimates

Japan's export growth came in at 2.8% year on year, topping Reuters' estimates of 2.3%. The reading compares to November's 3.8% growth.

The country's imports grew 1.8%, missing Reuters' forecasts of a 2.6% climb. The figure compares to a 3.8% dip in November.

Japan posted a trade surplus of 130.9 billion yen ($836.90 million), versus estimates of a 53 billion yen deficit.

South Korea fourth-quarter GDP grows at its slowest pace in six quarters, missing expectations

South Korea's economy expanded 1.2% year on year in the fourth quarter, marking its slowest expansion since the second quarter of 2023.

Advance figures showed the figure missed the 1.4% expansion expected by economists polled by Reuters, and the growth was also softer compared with the 1.5% rise seen in the third quarter of 2024.



On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP growth also missed expectations, with the economy growing just 0.1% compared to the 0.2% forecast in the Reuters poll.

However, full-year GDP growth for 2024 came in at 2% compared with last year's 1.4% gain.

