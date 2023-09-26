Airbnb is offering a weekend stay at Shrek's Swamp in the Scottish Highlands: Here's how to book

Airbnb is doubling down on renting out the homes of fictional characters.

Three months after offering a stay at Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse, Airbnb's latest stunt is a long weekend at Shrek's Swamp.

"Ogre enthusiasts can find peace and quiet watching the leaves fall in this mud-laden, moss-covered, murky-watered oasis that is Shrek's Swamp," the listing for the property based on DreamWorks' 2001 hit animated film reads.

Alix McIntosh | Airbnb

The property is located in the Scottish Highlands, and appears to be a faithful recreation of the green ogre's animated abode, complete with oversized furniture and roots growing down through the ceiling.

Guests will be able to light "earwax candles," sit around a fire and will be treated to Donkey's freshly made waffles for breakfast.

Just like in the film, the bathroom is located in an outhouse on the property and features a toilet, sink and shower facilities.

Alix McIntosh | Airbnb

The listing is offering a two-night stay from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29 for up to three guests. The Airbnb will available for bookings on Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. BST.

Though children are welcome as guests, they must be at least 5 years of age.

If you land the stay, be aware that you will be responsible for your own travel to and from Scotland. That means if you're not a Scottish local, you will be booking your flight just two weeks out.

You can try to book the stay at this link.

