Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
AirBnB

Airbnb is offering a weekend stay at Shrek's Swamp in the Scottish Highlands: Here's how to book

By Nicolas Vega,CNBC

Alix McIntosh | Airbnb

Airbnb is doubling down on renting out the homes of fictional characters.

Three months after offering a stay at Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse, Airbnb's latest stunt is a long weekend at Shrek's Swamp.

"Ogre enthusiasts can find peace and quiet watching the leaves fall in this mud-laden, moss-covered, murky-watered oasis that is Shrek's Swamp," the listing for the property based on DreamWorks' 2001 hit animated film reads.

The bedroom is designed to look exactly how it does in the 2001 animated film.
Alix McIntosh | Airbnb
The bedroom is designed to look exactly how it does in the 2001 animated film.
Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The property is located in the Scottish Highlands, and appears to be a faithful recreation of the green ogre's animated abode, complete with oversized furniture and roots growing down through the ceiling.

Guests will be able to light "earwax candles," sit around a fire and will be treated to Donkey's freshly made waffles for breakfast.

Just like in the film, the bathroom is located in an outhouse on the property and features a toilet, sink and shower facilities.

The stay even features Shrek's outhouse.
Alix McIntosh | Airbnb
The stay even features Shrek's outhouse.

The listing is offering a two-night stay from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29 for up to three guests. The Airbnb will available for bookings on Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. BST.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

‘AI is transformative for the geopolitical order,' political scientist Ian Bremmer says

news 1 hour ago

Euro zone inflation fell to 4.3% in September, lowest level since October 2021

Though children are welcome as guests, they must be at least 5 years of age.

If you land the stay, be aware that you will be responsible for your own travel to and from Scotland. That means if you're not a Scottish local, you will be booking your flight just two weeks out.

You can try to book the stay at this link.

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

Want to earn more and land your dream job? Join the free CNBC Make It: Your Money virtual event on Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. ET to learn how to level up your interview and negotiating skills, build your ideal career, boost your income and grow your wealth. Register for free today.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

AirBnBnewstravelScotland
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us