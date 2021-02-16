30-Year Treasury Yield Holds Above 2% Following President's Day

Treasury yields were higher as investors continued to watch for progress on President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus package in Congress, as well as the coronavirus vaccine rollout in the U.S.

Auctions will be held Tuesday for $54 billion of 13-week bills, $51 billion of 26-week bills, $30 billion of 119-day bills and $30 billion of 42-day bills.

The 30-year U.S. Treasury yield held above the 2% mark on Tuesday morning, as U.S. markets reopened following President's Day.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note climbed to 1.232% at 3:45 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose to 2.029%. Yields move inversely to prices.

February data from the New York Empire State manufacturing index is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman is expected to speak at the American Bankers Association Conference for Community Bankers at 11:10 a.m. ET.

December data for net U.S. Treasury international capital flows, as well as net purchases of U.S. Treasury bonds and notes, is expected to be published at 4 p.m. ET.

