Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Coronavirus

30-Year Treasury Yield Holds Above 2% Following President's Day

By Vicky McKeever, CNBC

John Zich | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Treasury yields were higher as investors continued to watch for progress on President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus package in Congress, as well as the coronavirus vaccine rollout in the U.S.
  • Auctions will be held Tuesday for $54 billion of 13-week bills, $51 billion of 26-week bills, $30 billion of 119-day bills and $30 billion of 42-day bills.

The 30-year U.S. Treasury yield held above the 2% mark on Tuesday morning, as U.S. markets reopened following President's Day.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note climbed to 1.232% at 3:45 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose to 2.029%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Money Report

Economy 2 hours ago

Singapore Sets Aside Over $8 Billion in 2021 Budget for New Covid Support Package

Coronavirus 2 hours ago

European Countries Could See a ‘Tremendous Acceleration of Growth' in the Summer, Dutch Finance Chief Says

Treasury yields were higher as investors continued to watch for progress on President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus package in Congress, as well as the coronavirus vaccine rollout in the U.S.

February data from the New York Empire State manufacturing index is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman is expected to speak at the American Bankers Association Conference for Community Bankers at 11:10 a.m. ET.

December data for net U.S. Treasury international capital flows, as well as net purchases of U.S. Treasury bonds and notes, is expected to be published at 4 p.m. ET.

Auctions will be held Tuesday for $54 billion of 13-week bills, $51 billion of 26-week bills, $30 billion of 119-day bills and $30 billion of 42-day bills.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

CoronavirusCOVID-19Joe BidenMarkets
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Black History Month Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us