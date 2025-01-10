Macy's is closing 66 stores across US this quarter. These NYC area ones will go

Macy's is proceeding with dozens of planned store cuts across the United States, including in the New York City area, as its strategic focus zeroes in on sustainable, profitable growth.

The following tri-state stores are among at least 66 "underproductive" locations expected to close in the first quarter of 2025. They initially were supposed to be shuttered in 2024:

Essex Green Shopping Center, NJ

Lake Success Shopping Center in New Hyde Park, NY

Melville Mall, NY

Queens Place, NY

Sheepshead Bay, NY

Mall at Greece Ridge, NY

Sunrise Mall, NY

Downtown Brooklyn, NY

Staten Island Furniture, NY

Fordham Place, NY

See the full list here. NBC News reported last year that the company planned to close 150 stores by 2026. Macy's also has said it plans to upgrade hundreds of existing stores.

“Closing any store is never easy, but as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, we are closing underproductive Macy’s stores to allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our go–forward stores, where customers are already responding positively to better product offerings and elevated service,” Tony Spring, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc, said in a statement