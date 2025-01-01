Is the stock market open today on New Year's Day 2025?

Investors looking to start trading stocks in 2025 will have to wait until Thursday.

The NYSE, along with all U.S. stock and bond markets, will be closed on New Year's Day 2025 Wednesday.

The market was open on Dec. 31 with stocks closing slightly lower for the day, but ending on a 23% gain for the year for the S&P 500, according to CNBC.

Is the stock market open on New Year's Day?

The stock market will be closed on Wednesday, January 1, 2025. Bond markets will also be closed.

What holidays is the stock market closed?

The stock market is closed for 10 holidays each year. They are:

New Year's Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Washington's Birthday

Good Friday

Memorial Day

Juneteenth National Independence Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

The stock exchange will also close on Thursday, Jan. 9 this year in honor of the later former President Jimmy Carter and to pay tribute on the National Day of Mourning.