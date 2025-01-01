Business

Is the stock market open today on New Year's Day 2025?

The stock market was open regular hours on New Year's Eve but will be closed for the first day of the new year

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Investors looking to start trading stocks in 2025 will have to wait until Thursday.

The NYSE, along with all U.S. stock and bond markets, will be closed on New Year's Day 2025 Wednesday.

The market was open on Dec. 31 with stocks closing slightly lower for the day, but ending on a 23% gain for the year for the S&P 500, according to CNBC.

Is the stock market open on New Year's Day?

The stock market will be closed on Wednesday, January 1, 2025. Bond markets will also be closed.

What holidays is the stock market closed?

The stock market is closed for 10 holidays each year. They are:

  • New Year's Day
  • Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
  • Washington's Birthday
  • Good Friday
  • Memorial Day
  • Juneteenth National Independence Day
  • Independence Day
  • Labor Day
  • Thanksgiving Day
  • Christmas Day

The stock exchange will also close on Thursday, Jan. 9 this year in honor of the later former President Jimmy Carter and to pay tribute on the National Day of Mourning.

