Business

Is the stock market open on Christmas Eve? Holidays hours to know

The stock market is closed for Christmas Day and New Year's Day

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The New York Stock Exchange markets will be closed for Christmas Day, but they will be open for a shortened trading day on Christmas Eve.

The markets will close at 1 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday with volume expected to be light for the holiday week, CNBC reports.

Will there be a Santa Claus rally this year?

>24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Here is an update on the stock market's revised hours for the holidays.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

What are the stock market's Christmas Eve hours?

The stock market will be open limited hours on Christmas Eve. The NYSE will open at its regular 9:30 a.m. time on Dec. 24 and close at 1 p.m. Eastern.

What time does the stock market close on Christmas Eve?

Business

Business 22 hours ago

The Container Store files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection: What it means for customers

Retail Dec 23

Lego is reinventing its iconic brick sets and keeping the toy industry afloat

The stock markets in the United States will close early on Christmas Eve at 1 p.m. Eastern.

Will the stock market be open on Christmas Day?

The stock markets in the United States are closed each year on Christmas Day. The markets will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024.

The stock market will resume normal hours on Thursday, Dec. 26.

Will the stock market be open on New Year's Day?

The stock market will be closed on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

This article tagged under:

Business
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us