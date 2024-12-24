Is the stock market open on Christmas Eve? Holidays hours to know

The New York Stock Exchange markets will be closed for Christmas Day, but they will be open for a shortened trading day on Christmas Eve.

The markets will close at 1 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday with volume expected to be light for the holiday week, CNBC reports.

Will there be a Santa Claus rally this year?

Here is an update on the stock market's revised hours for the holidays.

What are the stock market's Christmas Eve hours?

The stock market will be open limited hours on Christmas Eve. The NYSE will open at its regular 9:30 a.m. time on Dec. 24 and close at 1 p.m. Eastern.

Will the stock market be open on Christmas Day?

The stock markets in the United States are closed each year on Christmas Day. The markets will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024.

The stock market will resume normal hours on Thursday, Dec. 26.

Will the stock market be open on New Year's Day?

The stock market will be closed on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.