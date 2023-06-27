money

Cash App monitoring technical issue causing duplicate Cash Card transactions

The payment service said the problem has been fixed and refunds will be issued by the end of the day.

By Julia Elbaba

Getty

Cash App discovered a technical issue that caused some users to get double charged the amount for certain Cash Card transactions on Tuesday.

The payment service said the problem has been fixed and users who have been impacted will be notified. Refunds will also be issued by the end of the day.

"We know situations like these can be frustrating, and we're sorry for the difficulty this may have caused," Cash App said in a statement. "We're dedicated to protecting every account and transaction on Cash App, and we're always working to improve the experience."

Cash App said on Monday that customers were seeing negative account balances as the platform's in-app and phone support services were both down.

This isn't the first time Cash App has caused frustration to many. Earlier this month, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issued a warning about money-sharing apps including Cash App and Venmo saying users should take caution for long-term usage. The agency said there is a lack of federal protections that consumers would get at a bank -- putting money at risk.

What is Cash App saying about refunds?

Customers who are impacted by the issue will be notified by Cash App.

Cash App Support can be contacted by calling 1(800) 969-1940, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET.

This article tagged under:

moneytechnologyFinances
