Bank of America customers reporting issues viewing account balances

Customers were getting messages that said "accounts temporarily unavailable" and "some accounts and/or balances are temporarily unavailable"

By NBC New York Staff

Some Bank of America customers were reporting issues accessing their online accounts and seeing their balances on Wednesday afternoon.

Thousands of reports have come into the website Downdetector.com starting around 12:30 p.m. ET.

Customers were getting messages that said "accounts temporarily unavailable" and "some accounts and/or balances are temporarily unavailable."

On the banking app's home screen, some balances were showing as zero or hashmarks, but once customers clicked through into their individual account's data, they were able to see their full balances and banking history, according to the experiences of several NBC New York employees. At least one user online said they were able to also get their correct balance by calling Bank of America's customer service line.

For some users with multiple accounts, some customers were seeing balances for some but not for others.

"Balances are showing a - - balance... And a transaction went through for money I don't have in my bank," one commenter said on Downdetector.

On X, a number of customers were messaging the bank's help account.

Bank of America did not release additional details on X but did respond to customers saying, "Our social care team is here to assist with any account related questions/concerns you may have. Please let us know what we can help with by clicking the link below and a member of our team will connect." The account provided a link to private message the bank's help team.

NBC New York has reached out to Bank of America for more information.

