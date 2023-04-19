The first business licensed to sell recreational marijuana in Atlantic City, New Jersey, is opening on the perfect day.

MPX New Jersey, LLC will start legal pot sales on April 20, of course.

On Wednesday, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small signed the cannabis business license that permits the pot dispensary to open its doors on '420' -- the widely recognized unofficial pot-smoking holiday.

"What better day to open it then on the marijuana holiday of '420,'" Small said.

For you Monopoly players, the shop is located on New York Avenue, about a block from the iconic Atlantic City Boardwalk. It opens at 11 a.m. Thursday to adult users.

MPX plans on moving later this year to a permanent facility on St. James Place in the city's Orange Loop.

How Did Atlantic City Get to Legal Pot Sales?

New Jersey opened up recreational weed sales one year ago. You however, can't use it openly on the Boardwalk and other public places.

Small -- a Democrat -- said he wasn't always burning up to roll out legal pot in his resort town.

"I was kind of closed-minded," he said at a news conference. "Me personally, I've never smoked, I've never liked marijuana, so I couldn't support it."

But, he said the tax revenue that will be grown from pot sales has brought him around to allowing recreational weed sales.

Small turned over the implementation of making the pot dispensary happen to his new "Marijuana Czar," Kashawn “Kash” McKinley.

McKinley, the city's director of constituent services and special projects, said that the recreational pot dispensary adds a new draw for the resort town as it tries to diversify its appeal to visitors and residents alike.

It also gives marijuana users some peace of mind about what they are smoking.

"For us to be able to offer an option for adult use for legal, safe, quality canabis to the consumers of Atlantic City, that's extremely exciting for us," MPX NJ Northeast Regional Manager Janine Ratliff told NBC10.

Other Jersey Shore towns like Brigantine, Ocean City and Sea Isle City have not endorsed recreational pot due to catering to family environments.

