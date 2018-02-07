Dow Soars After Lower Open, Continuing Wild Ride - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Dow Soars After Lower Open, Continuing Wild Ride

Stocks sold off sharply in the last five days before Tuesday's rally, which saw the Dow rise 567 points

Published 6 hours ago | Updated 48 minutes ago

    Drew Angerer/Getty Images, File
    In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, the New York Stock Exchange is reflected in a window in New York City. The Dow dropped more than 300 points at the open on Monday morning.

    U.S. stocks fell at the opening bell on Wednesday, then surged back into the green, following another roller coaster trading session Tuesday that ended with the Dow Jones industrial average up 567 points, CNBC reported.

    The Dow Jones industrial average fell more than 100 points at the open, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite both declining 0.3 percent. But the Dow quickly recovered, climbing 300 points into the range of 25,000.

    Stocks had sold off sharply in the last five days on fears over a coming rise in interest rates, obscure volatility-tracking funds and computer-driven trading.

    But Tuesday's rally, which brought the Dow back to nearly 25,000 points, provided a boost for markets in Asia and Europe.

    Dow Jones Industrial Average Largest Daily Percent Loss

    DateClosePoints change% Change
    Oct. 19, 19871,738.74−508.00−22.61
    Oct. 28, 1929260.64−38.33−12.82
    Dec. 18, 189958.27−7.94−11.99
    Oct. 29, 1929230.07−30.57−11.73
    Nov. 6, 1929232.13−25.55−9.92
    Aug. 12, 193263.11−5.79−8.40
    Mar. 14, 190776.23−6.89−8.29
    Oct. 26, 19871,793.93−156.83−8.04
    Oct. 15, 20088,577.91−733.08−7.87
    July 21, 193388.71−7.55−7.84

    Data source: measuringworth.com

    Dow Jones Industrial Average Largest Daily Point Loss

    DateClosePoints change% Change
    Feb. 5, 201824,345.75−1,175.21−4.60
    Sep. 29, 200810,365.45−777.68−6.98
    Oct. 15, 20088,577.91−733.08−7.87
    Sep. 17, 20018,920.70−684.81−7.13
    Dec. 1, 20088,149.09−679.95−7.70
    Oct. 9, 20088,579.19−678.91−7.33
    Feb. 2, 201825,520.96−665.75−2.54
    Aug. 8, 201110,809.85−634.76−5.55
    Apr. 14, 200010,305.78−617.77−5.66
    June 24, 20117,400.75−610.32−3.39

    Data source: measuringworth.com


