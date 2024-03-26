New Jersey

Body of missing 20-year-old from New Jersey found in Morris County lake: Officials

By Tom Shea

Caution tape
Getty Images (File)

The body of a 20-year-old man who had gone missing in New Jersey was found in a Morris County lake, according to officials.

Altariq Hickson was reported missing on March 12, nearly a week after he was last seen at his home in Roxbury, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said.

An investigation was launched by Roxbury police, which led to the discovery of Hickson's belongings on Mine Hill Beach, the prosecutor's office said. After a joint investigation by law enforcement, the body of Hickson was found on March 19 in Sunset Lake.

The medical examiner determined that Hickson had died in an accidental drowning, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said. While an investigation is ongoing, the death is not believed to be suspicious.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Anyone with information regarding Hickson's death is encouraged to call the Roxbury Police Department or the Morris County Prosecutor's Office.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New JerseyMorris County
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us